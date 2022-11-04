New Report Suggests Why Dan Snyder Is Considering Selling Commanders

Earlier this week, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to explore options for selling the team.

This decision marks a strong change of heart for Snyder, who seemed firm in the defense of his team ownership. According to a recent report from Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, Snyder finally arrived at this decision due to pressure from other NFL owners.

"Jim Irsay was the only one who said his piece in public, but other NFL owners have confronted Dan Snyder privately in recent weeks -- and more have told Commissioner Roger Goodell that something must give, sources tell me. Wednesday’s shock announcement from the Snyders that they’d entertain offers for the team, those same sources said, came in light of that growing consensus that the end must come, one way or another," Fischer reports.

During the NFL's recent owners meetings, Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly spoke out about his desire to remove Snyder from his position. He wanted the owners to take matters into their own hands — and it appears they've done just that.

In addition to this pressure from his fellow owners, Snyder reportedly also feels a sense of hopelessness when it comes to the unrelenting investigations plaguing the franchise.

"Since the summer, many owners have concluded that this scandal will simply never go away as long as Snyder is there -- that it’s metastasized to the point of no return, and is starting to hurt other owners. If that’s true, his obligation as a partner is to find the best way out -- e.g., a highly lucrative sale," Fischer added.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing ownership situation in Washington.