New Saints Coach Dennis Allen Asked About WR Michael Thomas

Dennis Allen is inheriting a talented roster in New Orleans. But the status of one of his star players is still in question.

Saints star wideout Michael Thomas didn’t play a single snap during the 2021 season. To make matters worse, he played in only seven games the year before. Now, all eyes turn to his future with the Saints’ organization.

Allen, New Orleans’ brand new coach, gave some insight into the MT situation on Tuesday and had good news to share.

“Dennis Allen was asked about Mike Thomas on WWL Radio,” Katherine Terrell of The Athletic wrote on Twitter. “He said he knows Thomas is working extremely hard to get back, really committed to the season and looking forward to getting started. He didn’t want to give a timetable for his return.”