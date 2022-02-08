The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New Saints Coach Dennis Allen Asked About WR Michael Thomas

A closeup of Michael Thomas during a New Orleans Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Dennis Allen is inheriting a talented roster in New Orleans. But the status of one of his star players is still in question.

Saints star wideout Michael Thomas didn’t play a single snap during the 2021 season. To make matters worse, he played in only seven games the year before. Now, all eyes turn to his future with the Saints’ organization.

Allen, New Orleans’ brand new coach, gave some insight into the MT situation on Tuesday and had good news to share.

“Dennis Allen was asked about Mike Thomas on WWL Radio,” Katherine Terrell of The Athletic wrote on Twitter. “He said he knows Thomas is working extremely hard to get back, really committed to the season and looking forward to getting started. He didn’t want to give a timetable for his return.”

Michael Thomas would make Dennis Allen’s job a whole lot easier. His status for the 2022 season is going to be a major storyline this offseason.

Allen’s first priority, however, is to find a franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is about to be a free agent again. Taysom Hill isn’t the team’s future. Neither is Ian Book.

The Saints could explore the trade market. Jimmy Garoppolo is available and he might be worth the call.

Allen and New Orleans’ front office could also take a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft if they’d rather work with a rookie.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.