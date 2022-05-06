New Saints Coach Names "The Plan" For Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

There was a belief earlier in the offseason the Saints would look to make a big splash in the quarterback market.

However, after striking out in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and not taking a quarterback in the NFL Draft, it looks like the NFC South franchise is moving forward with Jameis Winston.

Winston suffered a torn ACL last year, but is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2022 season.

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this week that he's expecting Winston to be his Week 1 starter.

“There’s a lot of days between now and Week One, but we certainly like where he’s at right now,” Allen told Rich Eisen, via Pro Football Talk. “We like the progress that he’s making. Man, I really loved a lot of the things that he did last year for us — 14 touchdowns, three interceptions. There was just some really good stuff that you see. and my vision and my hope is that he continues to progress on the same level as he gets another year in the system.”

In seven starts last year, Winston completed 59 percent of his throws for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns with just three picks.

As long as he stays healthy, the Saints have a good shot to earn a trip to the postseason later this year.