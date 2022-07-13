New Team Is Reportedly Interested In Signing Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

After three seasons and one Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is once again a free agent. One notable team might be growing more interested in signing him.

According to Tyler Dragon of USA Today, the Cleveland Browns have expressed interest in Suh. The Browns join the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders as teams that have had internal talks about signing the five-time Pro Bowler.

But that isn't to say that a signing announcement is imminent. Far from it.

Dragon said that Suh is likely to sign with a club "closer to the start of training camp." There are still about two weeks to go before most teams open up their camps.

In 12 NFL seasons, Ndamukong Suh has played for four different teams. At 35 years old, he's been a model of health, missing only two games in his entire career.

Suh has consistently remained a top tier pass rushing defensive tackle even if he isn't a perennial Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection anymore. This past year he played all 17 games and both playoff games, recording 6.5 sacks and 17 QB hits over the 19 games.

Those aren't the dominant numbers he had in Detroit or Miami, but they're still good enough to make him a starter on almost any NFL team.

Will the Browns sign Ndamukong Suh, or will he sign elsewhere?