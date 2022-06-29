New Timeline Revealed For Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. received some much-needed positive news his wrist injury Tuesday.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis' doctor said that he's two weeks out from swinging a bat again.

"This was the first time I came out happy after a doctor's appointment," Tatis said of the news. "Once I have my timing, I feel like we're going to take off from there. I've been playing this game since I was a kid, since I have memory. So it's more about getting my body in [baseball] shape."

The 23-year-old broke his wrist in an offseason motorcycle accident during a stay in his native Dominican Republic and had to undergo surgery back in March.

As far as the next steps, once Tatis is cleared to hit off a tee, it will be reportedly be another 10 days before he's given the green light to take BP from a machine.

The All-Star is currently on track to return to the Padres lineup within the next couple months.

San Diego's $340 million man has already been fielding ground balls and doing defensive work. Now its just a matter of getting the bat back two-time Silver Slugger's hands.