New Update On Little League Player Who Suffered Scary Fall

The little league player who fell out of a bunk bed and sustained a head injury is starting to make progress in his recovery.

Easton Oliverson was set to play for the Snow Canyon Little League team before he suffered a fractured skull, according to his uncle Spencer Beck. It's only been a few days, but he's already starting to sit up, eat, and walk with support.

He's already back in a standard hospital room and is able to communicate with his parents.

A video was even posted to a family Instagram page to show everyone the progress that Oliverson is making.

"We are astonished by his strength and willingness to try new things," the post said via ESPN. "He has been communicating more frequently with his Mom, Dad, and uncles who have been at the hospital with him. His voice has been significantly more clear when he talks! He asked Nancy about his hair, and why he was there."

Oliverson continues to be an inspiration to so many people with how his recovery is going.