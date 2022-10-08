New Update On LSU Starter Who Was Hospitalized Friday

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell was hospitalized on Friday for dehydration, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

The freshman offensive lineman will miss the No. 25 Tigers' marquee matchup against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers this afternoon.

Campbell posted a photo of himself from a hospital bed on Friday evening. He did not provide any further details at the time.

"Appreciate all the prayers I'll be back," he wrote on Instagram.

Campbell joined Brian Kelly's LSU program as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. The Monroe, Louisiana native started all five games for the Tigers to begin his college football career.

Cameron Wire and Marcus Dumervil are listed as backup left tackles on the LSU depth chart.

This afternoon's highly-anticipated SEC contest will kickoff at noon ET in Tiger Stadium.