New Update On Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs missed the last two days of practice with an undisclosed illness.

He's traveling to Nashville for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but his status is still questionable in Week 3. Jacobs was unable to travel with the team on Friday, but is now making the solo trip on Saturday.

Brandon Bolden, Amir Abdullah and Zamir White will be asked to step up in the run game if Jacobs is unable to go on Sunday.

Jacobs has 126 rushing yards and zero touchdowns through the Raiders' first two games of the 2022 season.

Despite a solid offseason for Las Vegas, the Raiders are 0-2 to start the year. The team will have an uphill battle in the run game is Jacobs is unable to go.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville.