New Update On Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to full practice action for the first time since 2020.

But now, new injury issues continue to plague his NFL career.

Thomas was absent from practice this past Sunday with a hamstring injury. He missed practice yet again on Wednesday, per ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell.

When announcing Thomas' injury issue this past weekend, head coach Dennis Allen didn't reveal the severity or give any timeline for return. Even if it's minor, this injury is significant for a player who's struggled to stay on the field over the past few seasons.

Thomas was once one of the most productive receivers in the league, leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,725) and winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. But ever since suffering an ankle injury midway through the 2020 season, he hasn't touched the NFL gridiron.

Thomas was slated to lead the Saints' new-look wide receiver corps featuring veteran Jarvis Landry and first-round rookie Chris Olave. According to multiple reports coming out of training camp practices earlier this year, Thomas was looking as good as ever.

Hopefully he's able to make a full return before his team's Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.