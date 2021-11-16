Look: New Video Has Surfaced Of Tiger Woods Walking

Golf fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if 14-time major champion Tiger Woods will try to mount a PGA Tour comeback after suffering serious leg injuries in a single-car accident earlier this year.

A new video of the 45-year-old walking around has generated the latest round of speculation about his future.

TMZ Sports recently acquired a clip of Woods walking around in Los Angeles on Sunday night without crutches or any other sort of walking aid. His right leg remains in a compression sleeve, but he’s clearly come a long way from intensive surgery in late February.

That being said, it still looks like Woods has a long way to go in his recovery. In the new video, he’s walking rather gingerly and with a fairly noticeable limp.

Take a look:

🚨TMZ #VIDEO: Tiger walking in LA. Big foot style stuff again here but it’s new content. They’re reporting a “noticeable” limp but can see he is getting around. https://t.co/S2h5kzafFc pic.twitter.com/iLx0w90LdM — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) November 15, 2021

It’s not exactly a surprise to still see Woods’ gait be affected by the February crash and subsequent surgery. The 45-year-old needed a rod, screws and pins to help repair compound fractures in both legs and a shattered ankle, so his recovery was expected to take some serious time.

However, Woods’ actions as of late have given fans some hope that he’ll be back on the golf course soon. The 45-year-old has been seen walking around at a few of his son’s recent events and has reportedly been given the go-ahead to resume “limited golf activity.”

However, the latest video of Woods walking with a limp has tempered expectations for a return anytime soon. There’s no doubt that the 14-time major champ is doing everything he can to get back to competitive golf, but it will likely be a while until that’s a possibility.

[TWLegion]