New York Giants Have Found Their Next General Manager

Following their end to yet another disappointing season, the New York Giants parted ways with four-year general manager Dave Gettleman — leaving a glaring vacancy at the GM position.

Soon after this move, Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen emerged as a leading candidate to take over the job. After landing the first interview with the Giants, he became the first and only candidate to be called back for a second interview earlier this week.

Now on Friday, Schoen has successfully landed the job.

“Welcome to Big Blue, Joe. We have hired Joe Schoen as our new GM,” the Giants wrote on Twitter.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager,” Giants president John Mara said, per the team’s official website. “Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

For his second interview, Schoen met with Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara. He also met other members of the front office and toured the team facilities.

The veteran executive already has some clear goals for his first weeks as GM in New York.

“Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players,” Schoen said. “On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.”

Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL — including the last five years as assistant GM in Buffalo. He spent the majority of his prior career with the Miami Dolphins’ front office.

Schoen was also a GM candidate for the Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team.