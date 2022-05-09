New York Giants Legend Reacts To The Kayvon Thibodeaux Pick

EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts as Quarterback Chase Garbers #7 of the California Golden Bears looks on as time winds down late during the second half of the game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 24-17. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Former Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora loves the Kayvon Thibodeaux pick from the team.

Thibodeaux was picked fifth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft about a week and a half ago as he's set to be the best pass rusher on the team.

He confirmed to the New York Post that he likes the pick a lot.

“I like him as a player for sure,’’ Umenyiora said. “Very dynamic football player. He’s strong against the run, which for a college pass rusher of his caliber, you don’t really see that. Strong, quick first step, good bend around the edge, good pass-rush moves, good speed, good motor."

"The way he plays, the way he rushes the passer I think you would say he has a very similar game and a very similar skill set to what I did, for sure. I like him as a player, I do.’’

Umenyiora played for the Giants from 2003-12 before spending the final two years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

He and Michael Strahan were widely considered as one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL when they were both with the Giants.

Thibodeaux will try and bring stability to New York's defensive line for the foreseeable future.