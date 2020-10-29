New York Giants Release Statement After 1 Player Tests Positive

Yesterday, it was the Houston Texans. Today it’s the New York Football Giants dealing with a positive case of COVID-19 in their building.

On Thursday, the New York Giants announced that one player on the team tested positive for COVID-19. Per a statement from the team, that player has been sent into self-isolation while they undergo the contact tracing process.

In addition, the team has sent home that player’s close contacts. The players who came into contact with him will be participating in practice remotely.

The Las Vegas Raiders were in a similar position recently. OT Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the rest of the offensive line to avoid practice until they all tested negative.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Giants have sent home all but four of their offensive linemen as a result. That’s going to make practice pretty difficult ahead of their huge Monday night game against Tampa Bay.

Via Giants.com:

Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated.

All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.

Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule. Pelissero has since reported that left guard Will Hernandez has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will not play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Monday.

The #Giants will place left guard Will Hernandez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per source. https://t.co/swRniDnUo5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

It’s a very delicate situation that the New York Giants and the NFL has to navigate through. The Giants absolutely must do everything they can to stem any further spread of the dangerous virus.

By that same token, the NFL must be ready to act in the event that the team does find more positive tests.

We’ll likely find out over the next 2-3 days if the Giants and Bucs will play on Monday night as scheduled.