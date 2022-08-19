New York Giants Release Veteran Wide Receiver

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are continuing to tweak their roster as we get closer and closer to the start of the regular season. Those tweaks have led to the release of one veteran receiver.

According to Giants insider Patricia Traina, the Giants signed offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Chris Owens today. In a corresponding move, they released wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

Doss went undrafted out of UC Davis in 2019 and has been a journeyman over the last few years. He has 11 receptions for 133 yards, all of which came with the Raiders during his rookie season.

Hinton is a rookie out of Michigan who had 55 tackles and two sacks in three years with the Wolverines. He went undrafted and signed with the Giants as a UDFA in May.

The Giants still have 11 wide receivers competing for roster spots in training camp. Star wideout Sterling Sharpe would make 12, but he is currently on the PUP list.

Only about half of those receivers will be able to make the 53-man roster. The rest will have to hope that someone else picks them up off waivers or adds them to their practice squad.

2022 is a vital year for the development of quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants need to get their receiving corps right if they want to maximize his potential this year.

Which receivers do you think will make the final cut for the Giants?