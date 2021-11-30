New York Giants Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The New York Giants have added a veteran backup quarterback to their roster.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New York has signed Jake Fromm. He had previously been on the Bills practice squad.

The #Giants are signing QB Jake Fromm, source said. He'd been on the #Bills practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

It’s not known if Fromm will be on the Giants’ active roster or their practice squad.

Fromm has yet to make his debut in the NFL since being originally drafted by the Bills in 2020.

He played his college football at Georgia from 2017-2019 and put up some outstanding numbers. He finished with 8,224 passing yards with 78 touchdowns to just 18 interceptions.

His best individual season came in 2018 when he had 2,748 yards through the air with 30 touchdowns to only six interceptions. The only way Fromm likely gets into the lineup this season is if Daniel Jones and backup Mike Glennon get hurt.

The Giants got to 4-7 this past Sunday when they took down the Eagles, 13-7 at MetLife Stadium. Jones finished with 202 yards through the air and accounted for the team’s only touchdown of the day.

New York will get another winnable game this Sunday when it goes to Miami to take on the Dolphins. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.