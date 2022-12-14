New York Jets Make Notable Zach Wilson Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After suffering back-to-back losses, the New York Jets are now on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. With quarterback Mike White ailing, the team has made their decision on embattled second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

According to Jets insider Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets are elevating Wilson to their No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's must-win showdown with the Detroit Lions. Wilson takes the backup job from Joe Flacco, who struggled mightily in spot duty after White got hurt on Sunday.

The report was subsequently confirmed by Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who explained that Wilson has made great strides in practice since his benching last month. He said that the move has no correlation to Flacco's struggles.

White, meanwhile, is dealing with injured ribs and is expected to be limited in practice today and potentially throughout the week. His status will likely wind up being "questionable," putting Wilson in line to play on Sunday if White has any difficulties.

The last time we saw Zach Wilson on the field he put up a paltry 77 yards and completed just 9 of 22 passes in a brutal loss to the New England Patriots.

Wilson was promptly benched, and White has shown impressive command of the offense and support of the entire Jets locker room ever since. But White's strong play hasn't manifested into wins and the Jets now need to win at least three of their last four games to have even a shot at making the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Can Wilson be a part of the solution? Or will he just continue to be part of the problem?