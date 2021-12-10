New York Jets Receive Tough Injury News Before Saints Game

The Jets are going to be down a couple of key starters for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Michael Carter II will both be out due to concussions. Receiver Elijah Moore could potentially be out as well with a quad injury. He’s listed as questionable and will test it the next day or two.

RB Tevin Coleman and CB Michael Carter II, both with concussions, are OUT for Sunday. WR Elijah Moore (quad) is questionable. He will test it today and tomorrow. He’s day to day. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 10, 2021

Coleman has been the Jets starting running back the last couple of weeks and has 243 yards on 57 rushes overall. His best game came against the Texans on Nov. 28 when he finished with 67 yards on 16 carries.

With Coleman out, Ty Johnson will get a good chunk of the first-team reps.

Carter has been steady in the secondary this season. The fifth-round rookie has 56 total tackles (33 solo) along with two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.

Even though the Saints passing attack has gone down since Jameis Winston got hurt, this is still a player that New York doesn’t want to be without.

The Jets will have to rely on Zach Wilson even more and if he can have a game like he did last Sunday, they will have a shot. Wilson finished with 226 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.