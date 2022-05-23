New York Jets Released Wide Receiver On Monday

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets made a roster move on Monday afternoon that involved waiving a wide receiver.

The Jets signed receiver DJ Montgomery while releasing fellow receiver Rodney Adams.

Adams was signed by the Jets during the offseason and has had previous stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. He didn't catch a pass when he was with those two teams.

In terms of college football, Adams played at Toledo for one season before transferring to South Florida for his final three seasons.

His best individual season came in 2016 as a senior when he racked up 822 yards and five touchdowns off 67 receptions.

Montgomery played for the Jets during the 2021 season and finished with 36 yards off three receptions.

He originally went undrafted out of Austin Peay but was then picked up by the Cleveland Browns and then signed with the Jets for the first time in 2020.