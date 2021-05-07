New York Jets Announce Release Of Former First-Round WR

With a new coaching staff and big draft additions coming to the New York Jets franchise this season, the team has made some big changes after last year’s disappointing two-win season. This new-look roster overhaul continued with the release of several players on Friday afternoon — including former first-round wide receiver Josh Doctson.

Selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by Washington, Doctson put together two solid seasons in 2017-18 — logging 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns as a supplementary wideout option. Picked up by the Minnesota Vikings for his fourth NFL season, the former TCU standout missed all but one game and recorded no stats in 2019 due to a lingering hamstring injury. Landing with the Jets prior to this past season, Doctson became one of the league’s players to opt out of the unprecedented 2020 COVID-19 season.

According to a statement from the team, New York has also released cornerback Kyron Brown, tight end Connor Davis, offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, kicker Chase McLaughlin and wide receiver Jaleel Scott. Safety Saquan Hampton has been place on the Reserve/PUP list.

We have released CB Kyron Brown, TE Connor Davis, OL Leo Koloamatangi, K Chase McLaughlin, WR Jaleel Scott and WR Josh Doctson. Additionally, we've placed S Saquan Hampton on Reserve/PUP. 📰 https://t.co/2oo1QnG36d — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 7, 2021

With the release of two WR reserves, the New York Jets depth chart now consists of starters Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and free-agent pickup Corey Davis, backed up by Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and incoming second-round pick Elijah Moore.

Unfortunately for recently-draft No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, New York’s No. 2 receiver option in 2020, Breshad Perriman, was lost in free agency to the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason. But, the acquisition of Davis from the Tennessee Titans should be more than enough to replace his contributions.

Behind this new-look offense, the Jets will look to make significant strides in 2021.