NFL Team Announces It Won’t Sell Individual Tickets Right Now

The 2020 NFL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday night.

The full schedule will come out at 8 p.m. E.T. on NFL Network. Individual teams are allowed to release their schedules on social media at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

“First, for the first time ever, each club may release its own game schedule on its owned and operated media platforms at 7:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before the NFL Network Schedule Release show begins at 8:00 p.m.,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Big Lead. “Clubs can choose to release their schedule in any appropriate way they choose, while prominently promoting the national NFL Network Schedule Release show to follow, during which the full schedule will be released, analyzed and discussed.”

One NFL franchise, though, is already saying it will not be putting individual game tickets on sale. The status of the season is still in doubt.

The New York Jets are waiting to put individual tickets on sale.

“We believe this is the prudent thing to do in order to provide the best experience and service for our fans at this time,” the Jets announced.

Jets say they won’t sell tickets when schedule is released tomorrow. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PeX6rGW1NU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 6, 2020

The Jets are coming off a disappointing 7-9 season in 2019. New York is hoping to contend for a playoff spot in 2020.

We’ll find out the full NFL schedule on Thursday night.