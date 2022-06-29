New York Knicks Make Notable Trade With Detroit Pistons

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, rumors emerged suggesting the New York Knicks would be making a notable trade.

Well, those rumors turned out to be correct. According to a report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading former No. 6 overall pick Nerlens Noel.

But that's not all. According to Woj's report, the Knicks are also sending Alec Burks, several picks and cash to incentivize the Detroit Pistons to accept the trade.

"The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN," Woj reported. "The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson."

Wojnarowski added a few details. In addition to Noel and Burks, the Knicks are giving up two draft picks and $6 million.

"New York will send Detroit back its 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick via Miami and $6 million," Woj reported.

So why makes this move? Well, the Knicks are clearing cap space for a potential run at Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson.

He'll become a free agent later this week and New York is the most likely landing spot for the former Villanova star.