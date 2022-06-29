New York Knicks Reported Offer For Jalen Brunson Revealed

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: A general view of the court at Madison Square Garden before the Memphis Grizzlies against the New York Knicks on October 29, 2016 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks made a significant trade with the Detroit Pistons.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks sent Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, two draft picks and $6 million in cash to the Pistons in an effort to clear cap space. Woj suggested New York is focused on landing Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.

"The Knicks have cleared $30M in salary cap space to offer Dallas' Jalen Brunson in the neighborhood of a max contract," Woj reported. "The unloading of assets and contracts clearly shows the Knicks' confidence that they can secure Brunson once free agency opens on Thursday."

Later that night, fellow NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed the Knicks already have an offer on the table for Brunson.

"When free agency opens on Thursday, the New York Knicks are expected to present Jalen Brunson a four-year offer in the vicinity of $110 million, league sources tell Yahoo Sports," Haynes reported.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, Brunson set career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals with the Dallas Mavericks.

When Luka Doncic went down with an injury, Brunson helped carry the team with several impressive playoff performances. Those performances appear to have caught the eye of the Knicks, who are offering a signifiant payday.