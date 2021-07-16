New York Mets Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

With a sub-500 record and a 3rd place standing in the NL Central, the Cubs are looking to clear house before this year’s July 30 trade deadline. And of the talented trade chips on the Chicago roster, none are more valuable than four-time All Star Kris Bryant.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, “multiple teams” are interested in acquiring the versatile slugger — including the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Mets are among multiple teams with interest in Kris Bryant, whose versatility makes him a fit for many — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 16, 2021

Bryant burst onto the MLB scene back in his first season with the Cubs, claiming the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2015. In his very next season, the talented third baseman earned NL MVP with a league-leading 121 runs.

Now in his seventh year with the Cubs, Bryant is back to performing in All-Star form — logging 16 home runs and 46 RBIs on a .271 batting average this season.

While Bryant is still a valuable asset for Chicago, he’s currently on a one-year contract with the team. After making $19.5 million this year, the MLB veteran will head into unrestricted free agency this coming offseason.

Bryant isn’t the only trade chip on the table for the Cubs, in addition to Joc Pederson, who was traded to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, Chicago is also considering trades for closer Craig Kimbrel, starter Zach Davies and shortstop Javier Baez.

Gear up for an exciting week as we approach the trade deadline at the end of this month.