New York Mets Reportedly Making Major Front Office Change

The New York Mets are on pace to finish with their best regular season record in decades, but one of the architects of this year's incredible team is apparently making a big change to his role in the clubhouse.

According to SNY, Mets team president Sandy Alderson is transitioning out of his role with the team. He is expected to remain within the organization in some other role though. The Mets are reportedly already conducting interviews to determine the next team president.

Alderson has served as team president since September 2020 upon Steve Cohen buying control of the team. He was only the second team president the team had hired in over 40 years.

This was Alderson's second tenure as a Mets executive. He previously served as the team's general manager from 2011 to 2018, during which he won the Baseball America Executive of the Year Award in 2015 while the Mets reached the World Series.

Sandy Alderson has been an NFL executive since the 1980s and was a part of the Oakland Athletics' three straight World Series appearances between 1988 and 1990.

He joined the San Diego Padres as CEO in 2005, helping them win two division titles before joining the Mets in 2011.

Alderson left the team in 2018 on a leave of absence due to a recurrence of cancer, but returned to baseball in 2019 for a one-year stint as the Oakland A's senior advisor to general manager Billy Beane.

Who should the Mets hire as their new team president?