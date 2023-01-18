New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: A New York Mets baseball cap on the stairs of the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.

Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home runs and drove in 63 runs off a .236 batting average.

The Mets now have over $450 million committed to their roster, which is the most in baseball.

Pham should be a valuable bench bat for the Mets and someone who can also DH. For his career, he's hit 114 home runs and has driven in 363 runs off a .259 batting average.

The Mets are ready to rock heading into the 2023 season as they try and win their first World Series since 1986.