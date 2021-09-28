New York Mets Make Official Decision On Jacob deGrom

With the New York Mets officially eliminated from postseason contention, the team has pulled the plug on bringing back Jacob deGrom this season.

The Mets shut down deGrom this afternoon with only six games remaining in the 2021 season. The star righthander has been out since July 7.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, deGrom has been beset by multiple injuries this year. Earlier this month, Mets president Sandy Alderson described deGrom’s latest ailment as a sprain/partial tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament.

While deGrom won’t return to the hill in 2021, Mets fans can take solace in the fact that manager Luis Rojas says the hard-throwing ace “checked all of the boxes” in his latest bullpen session on Monday.

“There’s no sense to [him pitching again this year]. But he did check all the boxes and it was something we wanted to see that he’s all good,” Rojas said, via AMNY. “For him to go in the offseason and work on his normal things and come back in spring training like he does and get ready to compete, that’s the main thing for us.”

It is expected that deGrom will be ready and at full strength for the 2022 regular season. Before getting shut down this season, he was his usual lights out self, going 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, 146 strikeouts and 11 walks in 15 starts.

While deGrom won’t be pitching for the Mets this week, Noah Syndergaard will be making his return to the mound after missing nearly two full years. He will start Game 2 of today’s doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.