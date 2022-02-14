The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New York Post Getting Ripped For Its Snoop Dogg Story

Snoop Dogg at halftime.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Post hasn’t made too many friends after running a useless Snoop Dogg story.

The publication posted a story about the famous rapper appearing to smoke marijuana before he took the stage during halftime of the Super Bowl.

The sports world isn’t pleased with the publication and feels it ran a useless story just to get clicks.

“The NY Post tattling on Snoop is so middle school,” another fan tweeted.

Snoop Dogg smoking seemed to have no impact on his performance since it was loved by a lot of fans. He, along with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Eminem knocked it out of the park.

With how great this performance was, perhaps they’ll all be invited back to a future Super Bowl.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.