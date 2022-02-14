New York Post Getting Ripped For Its Snoop Dogg Story

The New York Post hasn’t made too many friends after running a useless Snoop Dogg story.

The publication posted a story about the famous rapper appearing to smoke marijuana before he took the stage during halftime of the Super Bowl.

The sports world isn’t pleased with the publication and feels it ran a useless story just to get clicks.

Weed is legal is CA and it’s Snoop Dogg! Plus no one gives a crap about weed anymore. NO ONE. Ny Post ran out of headlines I guess??? pic.twitter.com/x48Xpv7dDO — Brandon Eastman (@Brandon88191) February 14, 2022

NY Post with their trashy reporting. Weed is legal here in CA, so what's the problem? https://t.co/a0AiHrFC1Y — Machelle (@Minx970) February 14, 2022

I brushed my teeth, took a shower, and forecasted this morning where is my NY Post article at https://t.co/stf7WjkYy9 — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 14, 2022

“The NY Post tattling on Snoop is so middle school,” another fan tweeted.

The Ny Post tattling on Snoop is so middle school. — cry me a river  (@michellemroz) February 14, 2022

very embarrassing for the ny post! https://t.co/0DyhCc7cmG — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 14, 2022

Snoop Dogg smoking seemed to have no impact on his performance since it was loved by a lot of fans. He, along with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Eminem knocked it out of the park.

With how great this performance was, perhaps they’ll all be invited back to a future Super Bowl.