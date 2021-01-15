New York Yankees Reportedly Sign 3-Time All-Star To New Deal

The New York Yankees have reportedly re-signed DJ LeMahieu.

After months of mutual interest between the franchise and the All-Star second baseman, the two are finalizing a six-year, $90 million contract. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan broke the news on Twitter Friday morning.

“LeMahieu’s return to New York always felt inevitable,” Passan wrote. “It took a while. But he wanted to be there and Yankees get top free agent target.”

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees are finalizing a six-year, $90M contract, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. LeMahieu’s return to New York always felt inevitable. It took a while. But he wanted to be there and Yankees get top free agent target. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 15, 2021

Following a seven-year tenure with the Colorado Rockies, LeMahieu signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Yankees in 2019.

The talented infielder had an immediate impact in the Bronx, earning his third All-Star appearance, two silver slugger awards and two top-5 MVP voting finishes. This past season, LaMahieu, 32, led the MLB in batting average (.364) and on-base percentage (.421).

His new deal in 2021 was a long time coming. Both sides had expressed interest in continuing on together.

Back in December, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman labeled LeMahieu as the team’s No. 1 priority for this offseason — no matter how long the wait took.

“I understand by waiting on something you want and trying to find ways to make it happen… comes with risk,” Cashman said, per the New York Post. “That has a downside to it, too, but there are certain players you feel are more worth the waiting game on, and I think DJ LeMahieu is worth that.”

While it may not have happened as quickly as they would’ve liked, the Yankees got their man. The negotiations were likely drawn out due to economic losses suffered due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Both sides are fortunate they could come to an agreement.