New York Yankees Star Wants MLB Rule Changed

New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hopes the MLB changes its current rules on infield shifting.

As of right now, infielders are allowed to stand in the outfield when adjusting to certain hitters. Gallo, a common shift target, believes this rule needs to be amended.

“I think (that no-infielders-in-the-outfield rule) would be huge for the league,” he said, per The Athletic. “You can still shift, but you can’t put multiple guys in the outfield. At the end of the day, I think extra base hits are important. And line drives to the outfield should be hits.”

This has been a view of Gallo’s for quite some time.

“I get the defensive strategies. I do,” he said last summer. “I’m 100 percent not against that. But I think at some point, you have to fix the game a little bit. I mean, I don’t understand how I’m supposed to hit a double or a triple when I have six guys standing in the outfield.”

Joey Gallo wants MLB to limit shifting by preventing infielders from standing in the outfield pic.twitter.com/0nNQK0QXsx — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 23, 2022

Of his 99 total hits during his 2021 season with the Texas Rangers and then the Yankees, 13 were doubles and just one was a triple. 38 of these hits were home runs, leaving no chance for the current shift rules to prevent his trip home.

