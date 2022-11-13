Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shakes hands with head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department.

This all started after the Wolverines beat the Spartans, 29-7 on Oct. 29. Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel.

That led Spartans head coach Mel Tucker to suspend linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump after he reviewed the evidence.

"We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency and due process, we will not share further information pending the prosecutor’s office review," Overton wrote, via 247Sports.

We'll have to see if more discipline is handed out after the review takes place.