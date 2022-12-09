Neymar Has Honest Comment About Future With Brazil After Crushing Loss

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Neymar of Brazil is seen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Lars Baron/Getty Images

Brazilian national team superstar Neymar made history today by tying the immortal Pele's goal record for the country. But with that goal coming in a crushing loss to Croatia, it appears that he might not be interested in breaking it.

Speaking to the media after the loss on penalties, Neymar admitted that he doesn't know if he has a future with the team. He said that he wasn't in the right frame of mind to make a permanent decision but couldn't make any guarantees one way or another.

"Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight," Neymar said, via ESPN. "To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either. Let's see what happens going forward. I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100% that I'll come back."

Neymar's goal came in the 106th minute of today's game. At the time, it seemed like it would be the one that would send Brazil back to the World Cup semifinals.

Instead, Croatia's Bruno Petkovic scored the equalizer in the 117th minute and Brazil lost the game 4-2 on penalties.

At 30 years of age, Neymar likely has only one World Cup run left in him at a high level. Two if he's able to maintain his current level into his late-30s like Cristiano Ronaldo has.

But today's World Cup game was a special kind of brutal and one that can put a player's entire career into perspective.

Have we seen the last of Neymar at the World Cup?