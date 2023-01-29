NFC Championship Game Officials Getting Crushed For Performance

We've already had a couple of controversial calls in the NFC Championship Game and we're only one quarter into it.

On the first drive of the game, the officiating crew awarded Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver De'Vonta Smith a catch on 4th & 3 that should've been ruled incomplete. The ball hit the ground but it was ruled a catch and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan opted to not challenge it.

Later in the quarter, a punt from the Eagles appeared to hit the wire above the field but the officiating crew said they found no evidence of that.

It has led the NFL community to slam these officials on social media.

"The two most significant calls early in the NFC Championship Game and the officials wrong on both," Ed Werder tweeted.

"In one quarter the officials blew the call on Smith's catch, missed the forced fumble on Reddick, and then trotted out whatever that (lack of) explanation was for the camera nonsense. Great start," another tweet read.

Hopefully, the officials do a better job in the second half of this game.