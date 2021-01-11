The NFC’s Divisional Round matchups are set.

There’s still one more game to go in the Wild Card round, but it’s an AFC game. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Cleveland Browns in the final game of the weekend.

The NFC’s Wild Card round is wrapped up, though. The New Orleans Saints beat the Chicago Bears in the final game of the NFC’s weekend. New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles are the three winners in the NFC this weekend. They will join Green Bay in the Divisional Round next weekend.

The final four in the NFC is officially set. We will have:

No. 1 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Los Angeles

No. 2 New Orleans vs. No. 5 Tampa Bay

NFC’s Final Four: 🏈Rams at Packers. 🏈Buccaneers at Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2021

Green Bay will probably be a sizable favorite against Los Angeles, which got past Seattle despite injuries to Jared Goff and Aaron Donald.

New Orleans, meanwhile, will face a divisional foe in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have been playing some very good football as of late, though the Bucs had a tight one against the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Football Team on Saturday night.

Game times and TV channels have yet to be announced for the Divisional Round.