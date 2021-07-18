2 NFL Teams Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rates

Two NFL franchises reportedly have the lowest team vaccination rates in the league heading into the start of training camp later this month.

The National Football League is keeping track of team vaccination rates as we inch closer to the 2021 regular season. There are reportedly two teams with less than 50 percent of its players vaccinated, according to a report from the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Football Team have the lowest vaccination rates in the league, at less than 50 percent.

As for Friday, Washington and Indianapolis had the two lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates among the 32 teams in the league, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t released the numbers, which are changing daily. Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 73% of players have been vaccinated. Teams on the lower end of the vaccination table face potential competitive disadvantages.

The NFL is allowing for different protocols depending on the vaccination rates of individual teams. The better the vaccination rate, the looser the protocols.

We’ve seen similar strategies in other professional sports leagues.

The NFL is currently pushing forward toward the 2021 season, with training camps set to begin later this month.

The 2021 regular season opens on Thursday, Sept. 9, when the Buccaneers host the Cowboys.