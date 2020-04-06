The NFL Has Released Its 2010s All-Decade Team

The NFL released on Monday afternoon its all-decade team for the 2010s.

The 2010s decade finished this past February, when the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes was named the game’s MVP.

Mahomes is not one of the NFL’s all-decade quarterbacks for the 2010s, though. He hasn’t been playing long enough.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Bucs QB Tom Brady headline the NFL’s 2010s all-decade offense. Here’s the full team:

And here’s the NFL’s all-decade defense and specials teams units:

The NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team Special Teams! pic.twitter.com/ptXbkOuGIv — NFL (@NFL) April 6, 2020

The NFL’s 2010s all-decade coaches, meanwhile, are Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

What will the 2020s team look like?