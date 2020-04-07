The 3 Biggest Snubs From The NFL’s All-Decade Team

This past Monday, the NFL released its all-decade team for the 2010s. As you’d expect, when making a list of this magnitude there are going to be a few notable players that just missed the cut.

One of the biggest debates had to do with the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady claimed the two spots in an era which has been loaded with elite talent.

Fans clashed on social media as to which players deserved the honor of being on the all-decade team. Many of them made strong arguments, while others simply didn’t like who made it over their favorite player.

Let’s check out the three biggest snubs from the all-decade team:

1. Drew Brees

When will the disrespect toward Drew Brees end? Seriously, the future Hall of Famer has rewritten the history books, and yet, he never receives the respect he deserves from his peers.

It’s hard to bump Brady off this list for the all-decade team, but you can make an argument Brees has been better than Rodgers. Over the past decade, Brees has thrown for 8,000 yards more than Rodgers. He also has 40 more passing touchdowns.

Even if statistics don’t tell the whole story, the eye test should. Rodgers’ peak was incredible, he made throws no other quarterback could make until Patrick Mahomes came around. However, the former MVP hasn’t been the same since his injuries. On the other hand, Brees continues to pick apart defenses at 41 years old.

2. Terrell Suggs

We’re still baffled that Terrell Suggs didn’t make the all-decade team. He’s won two Super Bowls, Defensive Player of the Year and named to the All-Pro team over the past decade.

Suggs has totaled 81.5 sacks and 21 forced fumbles since 2010. It’s tough to knock Chandler Jones, Khalil Mack or Von Miller off this list. That being said, a spot on the team should’ve been reserved for T-Sizzle.

3. Harrison Smith

Harrison Smith certainly belongs on this list. No one is going to deny that Eric Berry has one of the best stories in NFL history, but Smith has been the more productive safety.

From the moment Smith entered the league in 2012, he’s been an absolute force for the Minnesota Vikings. During that span, he totaled 658 tackles, 23 interceptions and 13.0 sacks – which are all higher than Berry’s numbers.