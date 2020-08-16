NFL Analyst Names The 1 Team Most Likely To ‘Disappoint’

Which NFL team is most likely to ‘disappoint’ this season?

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brent Sobleski has made his pick. It’ll probably come as a surprise to NFL fans.

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2020 regular season with perhaps the most hype of anyone in the league. The Ravens are coming off a disappointing Divisional Round loss, but Lamar Jackson and Co. are motivated to go deep in January 2021.

“He’s the best player I’ve ever been around and he works hard. You’re going to see a more polished and more ready Lamar than you saw last year. That almost sounds unbelievable,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said of Lamar.

Could all of the hype set up a disappointment, though?

One NFL analyst believes so.

From Bleacher Report:

Not only could Baltimore’s regular-season performance be worse this year, but the Ravens also have plenty of competition within their own division to ruin any aspirations of a Super Bowl appearance. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a healthy Ben Roethlisberger behind center again. The Browns have so much talent and a new coaching staff, which shouldn’t be overwhelmed like last season. Even the Cincinnati Bengals are better. The Ravens will have a tough road after a year of dominance.

“Disappointment” should be relative for the Ravens.

It’s difficult to imagine Baltimore disappointing in the form of a playoff absence, but maybe Jackson and Co. will only win nine or 10 games.

Who do you see disappointing in 2020?