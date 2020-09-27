NFL Analyst Believes 3 Head Coaches Should Be Fired

The 2020 NFL regular season isn’t even three weeks old, but one analyst would already like to see multiple head coaches fired.

There’s been some dismal head coaching to start the season, that is for sure. Multiple NFL franchises could probably benefit from a head coaching change at some point.

Three NFL head coaches have been getting the most criticism. Adam Gase of the New York Jets, Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions and Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons have all had brutal starts to the regular season. Those three are running out of chances with their franchises, too.

NFL analyst Dov Kleiman believes those three head coaches are deserving of a firing. He said this week that he’s “shocked” they still have a job.

3 things I find shocking this morning. Dan Quinn still hasn't been fired. Adam Gase still hasn't been fired. Matt Patricia still hasn't been fired. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 21, 2020

It’s possible at least one of those head coaches will be fired soon, notably Quinn in Atlanta. Many thought the Falcons should have moved on from Quinn during the offseason.

Alas, he kept his job, and the Falcons are off to an 0-2 start to the 2020 regular season.

Perhaps Atlanta will get back to is winning ways on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons are scheduled to take on the 2-0 Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.