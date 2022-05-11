NFL Analyst Believes 1 Team Should Be Pursuing Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Tom Brady and Miami Dolphins rumors aren't letting up.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports thinks that if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can't put it all together with all the weapons he has, the team should move on.

He then suggested that Miami should go after Brady since he may not be with the Bucs after the 2022 season.

“Well, I mean, at that point you're pushing Tom Brady's broadcasting career down the line and maybe you're going after him when he becomes a free agent next offseason,” Sullivan said. "That's what you got to do. You probably move on at that point. You know, there were rumblings that that was the possible case there if things went differently in Miami. Maybe it was Sean Payton and Tom Brady at that point if the Buccaneers would have let him go. Didn't happen. He's back after 40 days in retirement, but you never know what the future brings."

Miami has all the tools to contend for a playoff spot this season. The Dolphins traded for star receiver Tyreek Hill, plus have Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Mike Gesicki as offensive weapons.

Mike McDaniel is also going to be running the show as head coach and believes in Tagovailoa at least for now.

We'll have to see how Tagovailoa performs with this new-look offense.