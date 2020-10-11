NFL Analyst Proposes A Blockbuster Sam Darnold Trade

The New York Jets are arguably the worst team in the National Football League right now.

New York’s AFC team is 0-4 on the season. Head coach Adam Gase is widely believed to be on the hot seat. Even former top-five pick Sam Darnold has not played well.

Some are starting to think that Darnold will be traded out of New York, especially if the Jets land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence).

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Matt Miller has a blockbuster trade suggestion for the Jets if that is the case. He’d like to see Darnold end up in Pittsburgh.

“Steelers are the perfect landing spot for Sam Darnold,” Miller tweeted on Sunday morning. “The Jets will not get a 1st for Darnold and the Steelers will not be drafting early enough to select a QB. ”

Miller thinks that Darnold could be had for a second round pick and a player or two.

Steelers are the perfect landing spot for Sam Darnold. The Jets will not get a 1st for Darnold and the Steelers will not be drafting early enough to select a QB. Trading a 2 + player(s) for Darnold should happen — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 11, 2020

It’s difficult to imagine the Jets trading Darnold during the season, but the trade talk is already swirling.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that Darnold would likely not get a first-round pick back for New York right now.

NFL executives doubt that the New York Jets currently would be able to get back a 1st-round pick for Sam Darnold, though there is plenty of season left.https://t.co/PSzTeJaCyd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

There is plenty of season left, but right now, Darnold’s future in New York is very much up in the air.