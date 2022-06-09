NFL Analyst: Cowboys Need "Playoff Run" For Mike McCarthy To Keep His Job

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

2022 is likely going to be a make-or-break year for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. One NFL analyst thinks that the bar is pretty high for him to retain it into 2023.

In a recent column for NFL.com, NFL analyst Adam Rank gave his assessment of what McCarthy needs to do to keep his job. He said that making the playoffs won't be enough and that McCarthy has to win at least a game or two in the postseason to keep his job.

"I mentioned it when talking about McCarthy, but the postseason's paramount in Dallas. Not just making the playoffs, but winning some games in the tourney. Granted, the Cowboys still feel a notch below the defending champion Rams, Buccaneers and Packers in the NFC hierarchy, but I don't think Big D residents will be satisfied hanging their hat on a win in the Wild Card Round," Rank wrote.

McCarthy's current contract runs through 2025. But Jerry Jones' patience isn't likely to be as high for him as it was for McCarthy's predecessor, Jason Garrett.

Mike McCarthy had only three losing seasons in 13 years with the Green Bay Packers. While in Green Bay, he led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2010, four trips to the NFC Championship Game and six NFC North division titles.

But in two years with the Cowboys, McCarthy is 18-15 and lost his only playoff game.

Jerry Jones hasn't seen his Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game since 1995. After sticking with Jason Garrett for a decade, McCarthy is on the hot seat.

Will Mike McCarthy keep his job beyond the 2022 season?