NFL Analyst Crushes Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette had arguably his best statistical season for the team in 2019.

But one NFL analyst took a closer look at some of the numbers and found that despite rushing for over 1,100 yards, Fournette still had a pretty bad year. Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis declared that Fournette’s actual stats are “terrible.”

He found that on 75 first down rushes in the first half last year, he averaged a lowly 2.7 yards per carry. On those rushes, he recorded just four broken tackles. Sharp finished by pointing out that despite those poor numbers, he is slated to be the No. 5 cap hit for a running back in 2020.

“Every year I think Leonard Fournette’s stats are so terrible they couldn’t possibly be worse next year… and every year they are,” Sharp said. “On 75 first down rushes in the first half: 2.7 YPC, 25% success, -16.4 EPA, 4 broken tackles. Dead last of 41 qualifying RBs. Your #5 RB cap hit in 2020.”

There’s little doubt that offense has been a major issue in Jacksonville since they took Fournette No. 4 overall in 2017.

Despite putting together the No. 5 scoring offense in 2017, the last two years have seen the Jaguars finish in the bottom quarter of the league.

One big factor has been the putrid quarterback play, which largely falls on the shoulders of former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles.

But 2020 will be a crucial year for Fournette, who is going into his fourth and final year on his rookie deal.

If Fournette wants to get a big deal in free agency next year, he needs to start by silencing the doubters.