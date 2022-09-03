NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers.

With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy predicted trades he thinks could go down before Week 1 kicks off. One of which sees Kareem Hunt shipped off to Atlanta.

Per Sobleski:

The Cleveland Browns own the league's best backfield. However, having five active running backs on the roster—Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Earnest Johnson, Demetric Felton Jr. and rookie Jerome Ford—seems like overkill. The Browns could easily move forward with one or two fewer ball-carriers. Hunt tried to make that happen earlier this offseason when he requested a trade and conducted a partial hold-in while looking for a new contract. The Browns denied both requests.

The BR writer went on to say that there's clearly a top dog in the Browns' backfield, but Hunt could find success elsewhere.

Chubb is clearly the top guy in Cleveland, though. Hunt can be a featured back in another offense, while the Browns have ample depth in their backfield to trade him for a quality return. The Atlanta Falcons current lack a lead back on their roster. ... Hunt could be the Falcons' RB1 for two or three years while the front office builds up the rest of the roster.

Sobleski sees Hunt and a 2023 seventh-round pick going to Atlanta in exchange for '23 fourth and seventh-round selections.