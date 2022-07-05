Look: Hypothetical Big Cowboys-Steelers Trade Floated

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Despite it being late in the NFL offseason, trades can still easily happen.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report put out five trade blockbuster ideas on Monday and one of them involved the Steelers sending star receiver Diontae Johnson to the Cowboys.

Knox has the Steelers getting a second-round pick in return, which would likely be a bit of an underwhelming return for Steelers fans. Johnson is coming off the best season of his career after racking up 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns off 107 receptions.

That said, Knox argues that the Steelers would get more of a return for him here than they would if he left via free agency.

"Adding Johnson would help ensure that Dallas' top-ranked offense keeps rolling. The Steelers, meanwhile, would get more in return than they would by losing Johnson for a compensatory pick in 2023 free agency," Knox writes.

Pittsburgh would likely get a third-round comp pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if Johnson doesn't re-sign with the team.

That said, this trade is unlikely to happen since the Steelers are going to do everything in their power to sign Johnson to a multi-year deal.