NFL Analyst Has A Blunt Response To Mike Greenberg

A former NFL scout turned prominent analyst had a blunt response to Mike Greenberg’s comment about New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Saturday.

On Saturday, Greenberg defended the Jets young quarterback, who’s having a pretty brutal 2020 season so far.

Greenberg said that it’s ridiculous that Darnold has to ‘prove’ himself as the quarterback of the future in New York. He believes that Darnold has gotten no help from the Jets front office during his time with the franchise.

“The idea that Sam Darnold is auditioning to remain the QB of the Jets is so ludicrous it is actually insulting. This franchise has done everything imaginable to ruin his career. The best thing that could happen to him will be getting the hell out,” he tweeted.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks doesn’t really agree.

“He has to prove to the Jets that he’s worth bypassing on the chance to draft Trevor Lawrence or another 2021 QB prospect. He’s been in a challenging situation but most Top 5 picks walk into less than ideal situations. No excuses. He needs to play better,” he wrote back.

Both things can be true. Darnold has neither helped himself nor received a lot of help from the Jets’ front office.

It might be best for both sides to move on.