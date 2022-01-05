NFL Analyst Has Telling Comment About Russell Wilson, Seahawks

At this time last year, rumblings surfaced that Russell Wilson wasn’t happy with the direction of the Seattle Seahawks. Fast forward 365 days and the Seahawks are 6-10 with no chance of the playoffs.

During an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” longtime NFL writer Peter King was asked about Wilson’s future in Seattle. His response, “I don’t know.”

“I can’t imagine this season has soothed Russell Wilson’s thought about playing the rest of his career in Seattle,” King told Eisen.

“If you took your best guess,” the radio host followed up. “Mine would be Pete [Carroll] stays, Russell [Wilson] doesn’t.”

“That would be my guess,” King responded. “I’m not a big fan of that strategy. I’d rather it be the opposite. Because quite frankly, it’s a lot harder to find a top quarterback than to get a coach that you can win with.”

Since Carroll and the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, all they’ve done is win. Prior to this season, Seattle never posted a record .500 or below with Wilson behind center.

There’s no telling what the seven-time Pro Bowler may ultimately decide. But its hard to believe that missing the playoffs for just the second time in his NFL career would make a strong case for Russ to stay given his reported frustrations.