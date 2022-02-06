NFL Analyst Has Telling Comment On Liberty QB Malik Willis

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah liked what he saw this week from Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

He practiced all week leading up to the Senior Bowl on Saturday where he put up a dazzling rushing display. Willis finished with only 11 passing yards but led the American Team in rushing with 54 yards.

One of his runs came off a bootleg where he was able to get a first down after a nice cutback inside.

Malik Willis using his legs off the boot pic.twitter.com/y2jLmegjik — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 5, 2022

Leading up to this game, Jeremiah wrote that he could be the first quarterback drafted due to how he’s been looking.

“He’s very much in the mix to be the first quarterback drafted,” Jeremiah said.

Willis has started the last two seasons for Liberty and put up some strong numbers. He finished this season with 2,857 yards through the air along with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In 2020, Willis had 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions on 2,260 yards.

The top two quarterbacks of this class look to be him and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett as they look poised to go in the first round.

The only thing that could be in question is how long it takes for them to be picked.