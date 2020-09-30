NFL Analyst Says 1 Coach Is ‘100 Percent’ Getting Fired

As we enter Week 4 of the NFL’s 2020 regular season, several head coaches are believed to be on the hot seat.

From Matt Patricia in Detroit to Dan Quinn in Atlanta to Bill O’Brien in Houston, several head coaches need to start delivering results…or else.

One head coach, though, might have already sealed his fate.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Matt Miller says there is a “100 percent” chance that the New York Jets fire head coach Adam Gase.

From his Wednesday column:

New York Jets Chance of a coaching change: 100 percent It’s a matter of when, not if, the New York Jets fire Gase. That means Joe Douglas will be tasked with hiring his first head coach since taking over the role of general manager in June 2019. What Douglas looks for will be telling, but many league insiders expect Roman to be very high on his list of wants because of their Baltimore connection.

Miller is far from the only one suggesting a coaching change is on the way.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that the Jets’ front office was taking a hard look at Gase. FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd reported on Monday that Gase will be fired if he loses to the Broncos on Thursday night.

“I am told with Adam Gase that [if the] Jets lose Thursday, he’s done,” Cowherd said. “They play Denver, they will lose.”

The Jets and the Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night.

The game will be on NFL Network.