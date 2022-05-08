NFL Analyst: Jimmy Garoppolo Should "Ditch Nice-Guy Routine"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo comes off as a nice guy - maybe too nice. An NFL analyst thinks it's time for him to "ditch" the act.

There's a belief out there that Garoppolo is willing to go with the flow, no matter the situation. Well, the situation he currently faces is one of the 49ers wanting to trade him and move ahead with second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

However, he's still on the 49ers' roster. And there's now a pretty clear understanding the NFC West franchise is willing to wait until a team gets desperate to make a move, regardless of the fact they'll be dragging Garoppolo along for the long haul.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks it's time for Garoppolo to "ditch the nice-guy routine" and get serious about his future.

"Some keep pushing the idea that nice-guy Jimmy Garoppolo will go along with whatever the 49ers choose to do with him. In the NFL, however, nice guys finish SOL," he tweeted.

Maybe Jimmy Garoppolo knows something we don't?

There have been reports floating around out there suggesting the Niners aren't exactly happy with Lance. It could be why they have yet to make a decision on Garoppolo.

The most likely result here is the 49ers wait until training camp to make a decision.

Garoppolo, in the meantime, should probably become a bit more vocal about his situation.