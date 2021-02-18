NFL Analyst Predicts Where Dak Prescott Will Sign

Dak Prescott is once again one of the top players to watch as the NFL begins free agency. The Dallas Cowboys have yet to lock up their franchise quarterback to a longterm extension, so he will hit the open market this offseason, like he did last year.

Like last year, the Cowboys are expected to hit Prescott with the franchise tag, making him unable to negotiate with other teams.

Prescott isn’t expected to leave Dallas, but will he be locked up to a longterm extension, or will he play the 2021 season under a more expensive franchise tag?

Spotrac has made its prediction for Prescott’s contract: 5 yrs, $200M.

Yes, Dak has a ton of leverage after the Cowboys 2020 season plummeted without him, but the injury on a franchise tag should also be changing his mindset a bit as well. A $37M 2nd tag is good coin, but succombing to the Cowboys’ structural needs could put $110M-$120M of fully guaranteed cash in his pocket this March, & still allow him a chance at another contract by age 31.

Five years for $200 million seems pretty fair. That might be a little higher than the Cowboys are comfortable with, but it’s probably what it would take to get a longterm deal done.

Where do you see Prescott playing in 2021?